JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

