Jon Stenberg Purchases 12,558 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $37,171.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Stenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jon Stenberg bought 1,736 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,808.72.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jon Stenberg acquired 2,155 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,883.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Jon Stenberg acquired 4,090 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,165.70.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg bought 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

