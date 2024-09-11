Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $436.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

