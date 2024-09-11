Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEL shares. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.09 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4711538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. In other news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

