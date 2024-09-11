KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading 0.1% Higher

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.62.
About KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF
The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
