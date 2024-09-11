Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,584. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

