Lantz Financial LLC Buys 5,870 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.