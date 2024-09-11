Lantz Financial LLC Buys 5,870 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.
