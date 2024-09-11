Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

