Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.