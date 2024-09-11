Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.