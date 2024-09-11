Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

