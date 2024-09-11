Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

