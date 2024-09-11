Lantz Financial LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.91. The firm has a market cap of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

