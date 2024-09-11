Lantz Financial LLC Has $299,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $884,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

