Lantz Financial LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %
BAPR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
