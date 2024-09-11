Lantz Financial LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

