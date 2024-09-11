Lantz Financial LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average of $262.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

