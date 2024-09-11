Lantz Financial LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 33,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $82.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

