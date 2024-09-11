Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

