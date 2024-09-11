Lantz Financial LLC Invests $348,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,162,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IWM stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
