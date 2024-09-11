Lantz Financial LLC Invests $348,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,162,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.