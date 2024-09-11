Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Linde alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $463.72 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.53 and its 200 day moving average is $448.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.