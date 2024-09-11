Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 96,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

