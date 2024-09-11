Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,427,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after buying an additional 666,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

