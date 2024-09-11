Lantz Financial LLC Sells 246,155 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,155 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

