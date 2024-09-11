Lantz Financial LLC Sells 59 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.