Lantz Financial LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.82.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

