Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

