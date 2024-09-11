Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

