Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

