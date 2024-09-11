LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $97.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.