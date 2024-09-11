Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 166,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.