Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

