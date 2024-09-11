L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Hold.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Price Performance

About L’Oréal

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.