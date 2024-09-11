L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Hold.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Price Performance
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.