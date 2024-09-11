Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Iradimed worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

