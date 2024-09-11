Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,939 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

