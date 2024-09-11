Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

