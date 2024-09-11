Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 15,058 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,755,000 after buying an additional 117,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.