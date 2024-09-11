Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,831 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

