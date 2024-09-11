Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.