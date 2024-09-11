Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $4,588,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

