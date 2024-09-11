Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.