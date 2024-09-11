Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BlackLine by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.48, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,765 shares of company stock valued at $851,418. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

