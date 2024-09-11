Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Agilysys worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AGYS opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,117 shares of company stock worth $17,608,685. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

