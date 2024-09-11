Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

