Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Down 2.0 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

