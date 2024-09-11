Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,184 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.