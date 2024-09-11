Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Stitch Fix worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

