Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.1 %

FORM stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.