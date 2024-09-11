Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Photronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

