Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $83,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,056 shares of company stock worth $269,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $671.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

