Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,866 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Karat Packaging worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 95.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

